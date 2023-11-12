ASD (ASD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.61 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $33.87 million and $1.61 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017099 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,020.12 or 0.99977346 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011329 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Bancor (BNT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003898 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05034668 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,619,497.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

