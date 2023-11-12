Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the October 15th total of 189,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVVIY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($6.91) to GBX 475 ($5.86) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 470 ($5.80) to GBX 480 ($5.93) in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 481 ($5.94) to GBX 493 ($6.09) in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 470 ($5.80) to GBX 472 ($5.83) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.00.

Aviva Price Performance

Aviva Cuts Dividend

AVVIY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. 39,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,531. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. Aviva has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2626 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Stories

