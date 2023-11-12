Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Short Interest Down 30.7% in October

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the October 15th total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 962,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Axcella Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 28,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Axcella Health Stock Up 7.7 %

AXLA traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. 18,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $41.25.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases using endogenous metabolic modulators. Its product pipeline includes AXA1125 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for long COVID therapy for patients, as well as Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.