Axie Infinity 24 Hour Volume Hits $75.63 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $6.48 or 0.00017407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $921.40 million and $75.63 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,271,621 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,271,620.71201333 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.30468683 USD and is up 4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 373 active market(s) with $112,298,748.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

