AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Short Interest Update

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 297,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.07% of AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF alerts:

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSLQ stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,589,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,104. AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $93.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43.

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.