AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Short Interest Update

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 297,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.07% of AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Price Performance
Shares of TSLQ stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,589,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,104. AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $93.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43.
AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Company Profile
The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.
