Bancor (BNT) Trading Up 133.3% Over Last Week

Bancor (BNT) traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded up 133.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bancor has a total market cap of $180.14 million and $139.50 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor token can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00003447 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006664 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016873 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,166.09 or 0.99999678 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011302 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Bancor Profile

BNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,621,758 tokens. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 140,623,584.97791675 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 1.07321139 USD and is up 14.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 380 active market(s) with $102,074,327.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.