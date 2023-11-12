Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $150.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.