Barden Capital Management Inc. Sells 666 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,616 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.1% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $211.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

