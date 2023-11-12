Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,600 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the October 15th total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.2 days.

Barratt Developments Trading Down 4.0 %

Barratt Developments stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

