Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,600 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the October 15th total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.2 days.
Barratt Developments Trading Down 4.0 %
Barratt Developments stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
