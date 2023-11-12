Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Update

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the October 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Stock Performance

Barry Callebaut stock remained flat at $1,562.40 during trading hours on Friday. Barry Callebaut has a 1-year low of $1,479.90 and a 1-year high of $2,175.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,582.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,803.18.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.