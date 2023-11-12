Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Update

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the October 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.0 days.
Barry Callebaut Stock Performance
Barry Callebaut stock remained flat at $1,562.40 during trading hours on Friday. Barry Callebaut has a 1-year low of $1,479.90 and a 1-year high of $2,175.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,582.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,803.18.
Barry Callebaut Company Profile
