Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the October 15th total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.41. The company had a trading volume of 81,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,266. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.64. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $63.18.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BELFB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BELFB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,468. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent Vellucci bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $418,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,216,000 after purchasing an additional 510,513 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth about $8,377,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 326.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,750,000 after buying an additional 143,349 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,829,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 114,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.