Beldex One Day Volume Reaches $2.71 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $243.90 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,060.98 or 0.05542281 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00050418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00026031 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00014782 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00012556 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,922,024,342 coins and its circulating supply is 5,911,284,342 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.