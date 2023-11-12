Bend DAO Price Reaches $0.0044 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a market cap of $44.40 million and $307,508.09 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded 50.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

