Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the October 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,390,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bergio International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRGO remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 5,279,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,451,452. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bergio International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Get Bergio International alerts:

Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Bergio International had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter.

About Bergio International

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of jewelry products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. It also provides upscale jewelry comprising white and yellow diamonds, pearls, platinum, and palladium, as well as colored stones in 18K gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bergio International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bergio International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.