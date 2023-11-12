Berry Co. (BRY) to Issue None Dividend of $0.21 on November 29th

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Berry has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Berry has a payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Berry to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Berry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $538.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Berry has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $222.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. Berry had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Berry will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRY. TheStreet cut shares of Berry from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut Berry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $131,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 148,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,598.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 14,800 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $125,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,934.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 148,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,598.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,435 shares of company stock valued at $415,188 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Berry by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,294 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Berry by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Berry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

