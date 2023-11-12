BinaryX One Day Volume Hits $307,949.53 (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last week, BinaryX has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for approximately $28.48 or 0.00076902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $138.06 million and approximately $307,949.53 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BinaryX Token Profile

BinaryX’s launch date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX emerges as a nexus between gaming and cryptos, functioning as a crypto gaming and an IGO platform. It nurtures gamefi projects providing infrastructural aid, a DAO governance framework and community engagement channels. Notable among its game offerings is CyberDragon, where players navigate a vibrant virtual realm, battling challenges and accumulating rare treasures, with tokens contributed amassing in a treasure trove, claimable by victorious players. The platform’s native token, $BNX, is integral to its ecosystem, facilitating community governance, regular airdrops, in-game utilities, event rewards, and participation in new game launches. By locking $BNX tokens, players can unlock exclusive assets and rewards, embodying BinaryX’s commitment to creating a rewarding, interactive gaming ecosystem. Through its offerings, BinaryX not only enhances the gaming experience but also supports game developers, driving forward the blockchain gaming industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

