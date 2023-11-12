BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Short Interest Update

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,130,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the October 15th total of 44,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 35,347 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,060,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

