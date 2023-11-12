BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Short Interest Update

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,130,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the October 15th total of 44,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 35,347 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.
Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,060,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $14.20.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
