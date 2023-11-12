Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Short Interest Down 61.5% in October

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the October 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BDRX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. 21,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,387. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $643.20.

Get Biodexa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines in Belgium and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTX223, a long-acting injectable formulations of biologic products, such as mAbs or other high molecular weight proteins.

Receive News & Ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.