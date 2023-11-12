Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Short Interest Down 61.5% in October

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the October 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BDRX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. 21,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,387. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $643.20.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Biodexa Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.