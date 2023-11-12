BitShares (BTS) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $33.74 million and $760,318.34 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002127 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001987 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000833 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.