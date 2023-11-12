BitTorrent-New Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $455.05 million and $17.05 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002476 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001977 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004370 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001018 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003081 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002559 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
