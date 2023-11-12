BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Up 328.2% in October

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,600 shares, an increase of 328.2% from the October 15th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth about $113,000.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of HYT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.74. 172,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $9.49.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
