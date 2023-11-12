BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 379.7% from the October 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,826,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE BGR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.53. 152,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,494. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Cuts Dividend
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
