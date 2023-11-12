Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Up 42.7% in October

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,200 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the October 15th total of 279,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Bolloré Stock Performance
Shares of BOIVF stock remained flat at $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. 37,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,505. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. Bolloré has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $7.00.
Bolloré Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bolloré
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.