Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Up 42.7% in October

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,200 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the October 15th total of 279,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of BOIVF stock remained flat at $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. 37,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,505. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. Bolloré has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

