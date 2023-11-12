Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Short Interest Up 121.4% in October

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 121.4% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 265,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BBLG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 62,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,511. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62. Bone Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.19). Equities analysts anticipate that Bone Biologics will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

