Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2023

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bosideng International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BSDGY remained flat at $20.93 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 545. Bosideng International has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97.

Bosideng International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Bosideng International’s previous dividend of $0.24. Bosideng International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.09%.

Bosideng International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bosideng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bosideng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.