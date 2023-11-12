Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Short Interest Update

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bosideng International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BSDGY remained flat at $20.93 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 545. Bosideng International has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97.

Bosideng International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Bosideng International’s previous dividend of $0.24. Bosideng International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.09%.

Bosideng International Company Profile

Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

