Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the October 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bouygues Price Performance
Bouygues stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,910. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79.
Bouygues Company Profile
