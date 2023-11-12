Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the October 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bouygues stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,910. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

