Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWBBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on December 1st

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.
Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BWBBP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.
Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgewater Bancshares
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.