Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 2.2 %
BWBBP traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $15.65. 14,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72.
Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile
