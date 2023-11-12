CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Down 37.7% in October

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the October 15th total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIAF remained flat at $34.00 during midday trading on Friday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile

CA Immo is a real estate Group with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in six countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The Group covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

