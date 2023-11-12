Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Short Interest Up 45.7% in October

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 972,100 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the October 15th total of 667,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:CBT traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $74.40. 310,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. Cabot has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $83.74.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.48 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Cabot from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cabot by 33.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

