Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Short Interest Up 45.7% in October

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 972,100 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the October 15th total of 667,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE:CBT traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $74.40. 310,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. Cabot has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $83.74.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.48 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cabot by 33.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.
