Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 904,700 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the October 15th total of 631,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cadeler A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS CADLF remained flat at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. Cadeler A/S has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, operations, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

