Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 51,365 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,939,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,365 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of NIKE worth $434,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.11. 8,897,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,273,332. The company has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.09 and a 200 day moving average of $106.49. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

