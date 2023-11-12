Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 180,000 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,780,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.0% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $657,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $342,079,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $8.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $378.39. 58,368,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,021,272. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.86.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

