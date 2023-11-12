Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 37,447 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045,521 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,447 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.24% of Netflix worth $460,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $12.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $447.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,443,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,371. The firm has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $401.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.56 and a 52 week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

