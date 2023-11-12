Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400,975 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.25% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $187,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,526,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,478 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $103,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 51.2% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,431,000 after buying an additional 186,540 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 55.2% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 2.9 %

CP stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.68. 5,277,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.76. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

