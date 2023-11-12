Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,425,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,950 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $276,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 1.1 %

TME stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. 10,198,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,351,838. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

