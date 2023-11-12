Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $436.71 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,778,372 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Walmart worth $436,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $166.19. 4,773,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,873,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.09 and its 200 day moving average is $157.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $166.61. The company has a market capitalization of $447.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

