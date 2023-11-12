Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 962,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 249,413 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $203,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.63. 4,113,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,977. The company has a market cap of $207.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $3,156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,131,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,481,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 678,063 shares of company stock worth $142,089,669. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

