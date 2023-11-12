Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 5,128,480 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 59.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,462,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,128,480 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $173,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNS. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after buying an additional 163,118 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 91,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,970,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,616 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.75. 1,104,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.27. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.7801 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

