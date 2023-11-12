Cardano One Day Trading Volume Tops $376.85 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.61 billion and $376.85 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,063.55 or 0.05544161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00051487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00025812 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014798 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00012722 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,350,273,102 coins and its circulating supply is 35,268,500,103 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

