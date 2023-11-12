Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Short Interest Update

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,900 shares, an increase of 301.2% from the October 15th total of 121,100 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 652,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castellum
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTM. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Castellum Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.35. 739,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Castellum has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.98.
About Castellum
Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.
Read More
