Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Short Interest Update

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,900 shares, an increase of 301.2% from the October 15th total of 121,100 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 652,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castellum

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTM. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Castellum alerts:

Castellum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.35. 739,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Castellum has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

About Castellum

Castellum ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter. Castellum had a negative return on equity of 76.19% and a negative net margin of 34.91%.

(Get Free Report)

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.