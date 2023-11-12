Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in October

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPCAY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, cargo terminal, and aircraft engineering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.