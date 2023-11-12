CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CDTi Advanced Materials Trading Up 1.6 %

CDTI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 7,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841. CDTi Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

