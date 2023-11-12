CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CEZ, a. s. Price Performance

CEZ, a. s. stock remained flat at $39.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. CEZ, a. s. has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $39.50.

About CEZ, a. s.

CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.

