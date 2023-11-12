Cheelee Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.28 Million (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. Cheelee has a total market capitalization of $198.64 million and $5.28 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheelee token can now be bought for about $10.27 or 0.00027611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cheelee has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cheelee Profile

Cheelee’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,886.49258257 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 10.27905062 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $5,359,964.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheelee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

