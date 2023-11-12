China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Down 77.2% in October

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 77.2% from the October 15th total of 197,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Construction Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

CICHY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 33,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,074. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

