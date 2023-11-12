Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 481.5% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHGCY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 81,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,062. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.