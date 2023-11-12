Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the October 15th total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 707,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 121,934 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,068,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,064,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clever Leaves Price Performance

CLVR traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $2.00. 16,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,063. Clever Leaves has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves ( NASDAQ:CLVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 239.35%.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

