Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on November 30th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $20.14 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

