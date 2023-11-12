Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the October 15th total of 283,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 983,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 820.0% during the second quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 1,840,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 1,640,093 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 59.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 526,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,200,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 56,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 2,166.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 987,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 199.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 483,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CBD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 321,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $4.76.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

